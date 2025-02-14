John Oakey & Mohan reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.29 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 4.11% to Rs 3.27 croreNet Loss of John Oakey & Mohan reported to Rs 0.29 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 4.11% to Rs 3.27 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 3.41 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales3.273.41 -4 OPM %-7.03-3.52 -PBDT-0.17-0.01 -1600 PBT-0.29-0.15 -93 NP-0.29-0.15 -93
