John Oakey & Mohan reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.29 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Net Loss of John Oakey & Mohan reported to Rs 0.29 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 4.11% to Rs 3.27 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 3.41 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.3.273.41-7.03-3.52-0.17-0.01-0.29-0.15-0.29-0.15

