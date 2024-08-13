Senco Gold consolidated net profit rises 85.29% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 7.54% to Rs 1403.89 crore

Net profit of Senco Gold rose 85.29% to Rs 51.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 27.67 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 7.54% to Rs 1403.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1305.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.1403.891305.407.755.1588.8750.0170.8037.4651.2727.67

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp