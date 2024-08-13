Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Senco Gold consolidated net profit rises 85.29% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 13 2024 | 9:39 AM IST
Sales rise 7.54% to Rs 1403.89 crore

Net profit of Senco Gold rose 85.29% to Rs 51.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 27.67 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 7.54% to Rs 1403.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1305.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales1403.891305.40 8 OPM %7.755.15 -PBDT88.8750.01 78 PBT70.8037.46 89 NP51.2727.67 85

First Published: Aug 13 2024 | 7:31 AM IST

