Ashok Leyland bags supply order of electric trucks from Billion Electric Mobility

Ashok Leyland announced that it has received large order worth Rs 150 crore from Billion E-Mobility for delivery of 180 electric trucks. The project entails supply of 180 electric trucks, involves boss electric vehicle and AVTR 55T electric tractors and the execution of the order will be during Q4 of fiscal year 24 and fiscal year 25. The vehicles are designed to provide advanced performance, safety, and efficiency. The battery packs, positioned at the frame level ensuring compatibility with commonly used trailers and superstructures, come with IP67 protection to safeguard against water and dust ingress. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The vehicles are equipped with advanced driver assist systems (ADAS) for enhanced safety. The vehicles also feature simultaneous dual-gun charging for faster recharging and are equipped with the widely used common charging standard 2 (CCS2).

Shenu Agarwal, MD & CEO of Ashok Leyland said, Ashok Leyland is proud of its partnership with BillionE Group as we commence deliveries of our AVTR 55T Electric Tractor and BOSS ICV Electric trucks. We are equally proud that in both BOSS and AVTR electric platforms, we have packed the most advanced and premium features making these products way superior in performance and TCO."

Kartikey Hariyani, founder & CEO of Billion E-Mobility & ChargeZone said, As we build our energy transition platform BillionE, an integrated mid-mile Electric Truck Platform as a collaboration between our group companies Billion E-Mobility and CHARGE ZONE,

We embark on a journey together towards a cleaner, more efficient, and sustainable tomorrow, we thank Ashok Leyland for delivering the technologically advanced Electric vehicles AVTR 55T Tractor and BOSS, enabling us to take forward our commitment to driving a sustainable and eco-friendly transportation ecosystem.

Ashok Leyland is engaged in manufacture and sale of a wide range of commercial vehicles. The company also manufactures engines for industrial and marine applications, forgings and castings.

The company reported 6.39% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 509.15 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared with Rs 543.89 crore in Q1 FY24. Revenue from operations rose 10.66% year on year (YoY) to Rs 10,724.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2024.

The scrip declined 1.33% to currently trade at Rs 222.35 on the BSE.

