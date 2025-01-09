Ashok Leyland Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Ashok Leyland Ltd is quoting at Rs 217.04, down 2.55% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 23.78% in last one year as compared to a 8.9% rally in NIFTY and a 26.07% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

Ashok Leyland Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 217.04, down 2.55% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.62% on the day, quoting at 23541.75. The Sensex is at 77635.94, down 0.66%.Ashok Leyland Ltd has eased around 5.21% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Ashok Leyland Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 1.56% in last one month and is currently quoting at 23370.15, up 0.11% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 30.93 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 59.25 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark January futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 215.95, down 3.03% on the day. Ashok Leyland Ltd jumped 23.78% in last one year as compared to a 8.9% rally in NIFTY and a 26.07% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 23.86 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

