Ashok Leyland records 8% YoY growth in Jan'25 commercial vehicle sales

Ashok Leyland has reported 8% rise in total commercial vehicle sales to 17,213 units in January 2025 from 15,939 units sold in January 2024.

The companys total domestic sales added up to 15,327 units, up 3% YoY.

While domestic medium and heavy commercial vehicle (M&HCV) sales rose by 4% to 9,864 units, light commercial vehicle (LCV) sales stayed flat at 5463 units in January 2025 as compared with January 2024.

Ashok Leyland is engaged in the manufacture and sale of a wide range of commercial vehicles. The company also manufactures engines for industrial and marine applications, forgings, and castings.

The companys consolidated net profit jump 34.14% to Rs 705.64 crore in Q2 FY25 as against Rs 526.01 crore posted in Q2 FY24. Revenue from operations declined 2.35% to Rs 11,147.58 crore posted in the second quarter of FY25 as against Rs 11,416.66 crore posted in Q2 FY24.

The scrip tumbled 5.05% to currently trade at Rs 205.95 on the BSE.

