Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ashok Leyland secures contract for supplying 543 buses to Tamil Nadu State Transport

Ashok Leyland secures contract for supplying 543 buses to Tamil Nadu State Transport

Image
Last Updated : Jun 04 2025 | 10:50 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Ashok Leyland said that it has bagged an order for supplying 543 units of BS-VI diesel chassis and fully built buses to Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation.

The aforementioned order has been awarded to the company post normal tender process with standard business prudent norms, terms and conditions.

The total consider that would be received by Ashok Leyland is Rs 183.80 crore.

The buses have to be delivered during the period from June 2025 to December 2025.

Seperatelty, Ashok Leyland stated that its subsidiary Optare Plc. UK has entered into a share purchase agreement with Dana Ltd for purchase of their 1.01% stake in Switch Mobility Limited, UK (SML UK).

Post this acquisition, Optare Plcs shareholding in SML UK would increase from 98.56% to 99.57% and consequently, Optare Plc. UK along with Hinduja Automotive Limited, UK, will hold 100% in SML UK.

Ashok Leyland is engaged in the manufacture and sale of a wide range of commercial vehicles. The company also manufactures engines for industrial and marine applications, forgings, and castings.

The company reported a 38.4% year-on-year rise in standalone net profit at Rs 1,245.87 crore for the quarter ended March 2025, compared to Rs 900.41 crore in the same period last year. Revenue from operations rose 5.68% to Rs 11,906.71 crore posted in the fourth quarter of FY25 as against Rs 11,266.66 crore posted in Q4 FY24.

The scrip shed 0.28% to currently trade at Rs 235.40 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Desco Infratech wins orders worth Rs 19.18 cr

Ashok Leyland arm Optare Plc. UK hikes stake in Switch Mobility, UK

IEX achieves 14% YoY growth in electricity traded volume in May'25

NMDC updates prices of iron ore

Indices drift higher in early trade; breadth strong

First Published: Jun 04 2025 | 10:25 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story