Desco Infratech wins orders worth Rs 19.18 cr

Desco Infratech has received multiple orders from Bharat Petroleum Corporation, GAIL Gas and Torrent Gas of Rs. 19,18,83,978.30/- for Last mile connectivity (LMC) & Direct Marketing associated Services works (DMA) for activity & CGD (city gas distribution) in Karnataka and Operations and Maintenance Services Contract of PE- PNG work in Rajasthan.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News