Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Desco Infratech wins orders worth Rs 19.18 cr

Desco Infratech wins orders worth Rs 19.18 cr

Image
Last Updated : Jun 04 2025 | 10:32 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Desco Infratech has received multiple orders from Bharat Petroleum Corporation, GAIL Gas and Torrent Gas of Rs. 19,18,83,978.30/- for Last mile connectivity (LMC) & Direct Marketing associated Services works (DMA) for activity & CGD (city gas distribution) in Karnataka and Operations and Maintenance Services Contract of PE- PNG work in Rajasthan.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Ashok Leyland arm Optare Plc. UK hikes stake in Switch Mobility, UK

IEX achieves 14% YoY growth in electricity traded volume in May'25

NMDC updates prices of iron ore

Indices drift higher in early trade; breadth strong

R Systems edges higher on partnership with Mavvrik to control AI, cloud infra spend

First Published: Jun 04 2025 | 10:22 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story