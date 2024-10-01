Ashok Leyland sells 17,233 units of commercial vehicles in Sep'24

Ashok Leyland has reported total vehicle sales of 17,233 units for the month of September 2024, which is lower by 10% as compared with the sales of 19,202 units sold in September 2023.

Domestic sales stood at 16,041 units in September 2024, down 12% as compared with 18,193 units sold in the same period last year.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

While total medium and heavy commercial vehicle (M&HCV) sales dropped by 13% to 11,077 units, total light commercial vehicle (LCV) sales fell 5% to 6,156 units in September 2024 over September 2023.

Ashok Leyland is engaged in manufacture and sale of a wide range of commercial vehicles. The company also manufactures engines for industrial and marine applications, forgings and castings.