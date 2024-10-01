Ashok Leyland sells 17,233 units of commercial vehicles in Sep'24

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Oct 01 2024 | 2:04 PM IST
Ashok Leyland has reported total vehicle sales of 17,233 units for the month of September 2024, which is lower by 10% as compared with the sales of 19,202 units sold in September 2023.

Domestic sales stood at 16,041 units in September 2024, down 12% as compared with 18,193 units sold in the same period last year.

While total medium and heavy commercial vehicle (M&HCV) sales dropped by 13% to 11,077 units, total light commercial vehicle (LCV) sales fell 5% to 6,156 units in September 2024 over September 2023.

Ashok Leyland is engaged in manufacture and sale of a wide range of commercial vehicles. The company also manufactures engines for industrial and marine applications, forgings and castings.

The company reported 6.39% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 509.15 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared with Rs 543.89 crore in Q1 FY24. Revenue from operations rose 10.66% year on year (YoY) to Rs 10,724.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2024.

The scrip advanced 1.21% to currently trade at Rs 238.10 on the BSE.

First Published: Oct 01 2024 | 12:57 PM IST

