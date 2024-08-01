Ashok Leyland slides as total sales slips 8% YoY in July'24

Ashok Leyland slipped 3.62% to Rs 247.80 after the company said that its total vehicle sales declined 8% to 13,928 units in July 2024 from 15,068 units in July 2023.

Domestic sales stood at 12,926 units in July 2024, down 9% as compared with 14,207 units sold in the same period last year.

While total medium and heavy commercial vehicle (M&HCV) sales dropped 12% to 8,440 units while total light commercial vehicle (LCV) sales fell marginally to 5,488 units in July 2024 over July 2023.

Ashok Leyland is engaged in manufacture and sale of a wide range of commercial vehicles. The company also manufactures engines for industrial and marine applications, forgings and castings.