Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Prithvi Exchange (India) consolidated net profit rises 150.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Prithvi Exchange (India) consolidated net profit rises 150.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 14 2024 | 9:26 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 12.59% to Rs 1095.42 crore

Net profit of Prithvi Exchange (India) rose 150.00% to Rs 4.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.74 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 12.59% to Rs 1095.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 972.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales1095.42972.90 13 OPM %0.540.23 -PBDT6.122.41 154 PBT5.932.34 153 NP4.351.74 150

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

LIVE news: US denies involvement in Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina's resignation

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex trades flat; Rail shares slip; Zomato, Nykaa gain

Ola Electric's impressive stock market debut putting Modinomics to test

Yatharth Hospitals Q1FY25 result: Net profit up 60%, revenue rises 37%

Q1FY25 results today: Glenmark Pharma among over 400 firms to post earnings

First Published: Aug 14 2024 | 7:41 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story