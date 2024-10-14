Avenue Supermarts Q2 PAT rises 6% YoY to Rs 660 cr in FY25

Avenue Supermarts (Dmart) reported a 5.77% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 659.58 crore in Q2 FY25 as compared with Rs 623.56 crore posted in Q2 FY24. Revenue from operations jumped 14.41% to Rs 14,444.50 crore in Q2 FY25 as against Rs 12,624.37 crore recorded in Q2 FY24. Revenue from operations jumped 14.41% to Rs 14,444.50 crore in Q2 FY25 as against Rs 12,624.37 crore recorded in Q2 FY24. Sequentially, the company's consolidated net profit fell 15.32% from Rs 771.47 crore in Q1 FY25 and revenue from operations increased 2.66% from Rs 14,069.14 crore in Q1 FY25. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Profit before tax stood at Rs 903.19 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2024, up 6.01% from Rs 851.94 crore reported in Q2 FY24.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) stood at Rs 1,094 crore in Q2 FY25, registering the growth of 8.85% as compared to Rs 1,005 crore in the corresponding quarter of last year. EBITDA margin declined to 7.6% in Q2 FY25 as compared with 8% in Q2 FY24.

On Standalone basis, the companys net profit increased 7.87% to Rs 710.37 crore in Q2 FY25 as compared with Rs 658.54 crore in Q2 FY24. Revenue from operations increased 14.15% to Rs 14,050.32 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2024 as compared with Rs 12,307.72 crore posted in quarter ended 30 September 2024.

On half year basis, the companys consolidated net profit jumped 11.78% to Rs 1,433.40 crore in H1 FY25 as against 1282.31 crore posted in H1 FY24. Revenue from operations grew by 16.43% YoY to Rs 28,513.64 crore posted in H1 FY25.

Neville Noronha, CEO & managing director, Avenue Supermarts, said: Overall H1 FY 2025 like-for-like revenue growth was 7.4% for 2 years and older stores. The Q2 FY2025 likefor-like revenue growth for the same cohort of stores was at 5.5%. We clearly see impact of online grocery formats including DMart Ready in large metro DMart stores which operate at a very high turnover per square feet of revenue. DMart Ready business grew by 21.8% in H1 FY 2025.

Mumbai-based Avenue Supermarts owns and runs the popular D-Mart stores, a national supermarket chain offering a variety of home and personal products. As of 30 September 2024, the company had 377 operating stores with Retail Business Area of 15.8 million sq. ft across Maharashtra, Gujarat, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Punjab, NCR, Chhattisgarh and Daman.

The scrip slumped 8.03% to Rs 4,205 on the BSE.

