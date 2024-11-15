Sudal Industries standalone net profit declines 99.48% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 8.58% to Rs 35.71 crore

Net profit of Sudal Industries declined 99.48% to Rs 0.66 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 126.51 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 8.58% to Rs 35.71 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 39.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.35.7139.066.555.171.671.541.181.100.66126.51

Powered by Capital Market - Live News