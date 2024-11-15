Sudal Industries standalone net profit declines 99.48% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 8.58% to Rs 35.71 croreNet profit of Sudal Industries declined 99.48% to Rs 0.66 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 126.51 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 8.58% to Rs 35.71 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 39.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales35.7139.06 -9 OPM %6.555.17 -PBDT1.671.54 8 PBT1.181.10 7 NP0.66126.51 -99
