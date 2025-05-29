MIL Industries standalone net profit rises 47.52% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 39.34% to Rs 12.75 crore

Net profit of MIL Industries rose 47.52% to Rs 1.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 39.34% to Rs 12.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 9.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 35.65% to Rs 3.43 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 5.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 9.86% to Rs 34.55 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 38.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

12.759.1534.5538.3310.7512.4610.8219.312.491.675.748.622.031.404.627.401.491.013.435.33

