Home / Markets / Capital Market News / MIL Industries standalone net profit rises 47.52% in the March 2025 quarter

MIL Industries standalone net profit rises 47.52% in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 29 2025 | 5:58 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 39.34% to Rs 12.75 crore

Net profit of MIL Industries rose 47.52% to Rs 1.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 39.34% to Rs 12.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 9.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 35.65% to Rs 3.43 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 5.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 9.86% to Rs 34.55 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 38.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales12.759.15 39 34.5538.33 -10 OPM %10.7512.46 -10.8219.31 - PBDT2.491.67 49 5.748.62 -33 PBT2.031.40 45 4.627.40 -38 NP1.491.01 48 3.435.33 -36

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Arunjyoti Bio Ventures reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.99 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Real Eco-Energy standalone net profit rises 224.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Arex Industries standalone net profit rises 766.67% in the March 2025 quarter

Bharat Global Developers standalone net profit declines 26.02% in the March 2025 quarter

Oswal Yarns reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 29 2025 | 3:46 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story