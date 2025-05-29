Virgo Global standalone net profit rises 100.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Reported sales nil

Net profit of Virgo Global rose 100.00% to Rs 0.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 13.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,no net profit/loss reported in the year ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 94.74% to Rs 4.47 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 84.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

