Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Virgo Global standalone net profit rises 100.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Virgo Global standalone net profit rises 100.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 29 2025 | 5:58 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Reported sales nil

Net profit of Virgo Global rose 100.00% to Rs 0.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 13.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,no net profit/loss reported in the year ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 94.74% to Rs 4.47 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 84.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales013.68 -100 4.4784.95 -95 OPM %02.41 -1.340.32 - PBDT0.620.38 63 00.32 -100 PBT0.620.38 63 00.32 -100 NP0.620.31 100 00.24 -100

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

MIL Industries standalone net profit rises 47.52% in the March 2025 quarter

Arunjyoti Bio Ventures reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.99 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Real Eco-Energy standalone net profit rises 224.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Arex Industries standalone net profit rises 766.67% in the March 2025 quarter

Bharat Global Developers standalone net profit declines 26.02% in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 29 2025 | 3:46 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story