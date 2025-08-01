Asia Capital standalone net profit declines 88.89% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 84.62% to Rs 0.02 crore

Net profit of Asia Capital declined 88.89% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 84.62% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.0.020.13-100.0084.620.010.110.010.110.010.09

