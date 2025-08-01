Dhanuka Agritech standalone net profit rises 13.50% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 7.03% to Rs 528.29 crore

Net profit of Dhanuka Agritech rose 13.50% to Rs 55.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 48.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 7.03% to Rs 528.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 493.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.528.29493.5815.7514.5389.9378.0374.5465.7555.5048.90

Powered by Capital Market - Live News