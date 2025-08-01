TajGVK Hotels & Resorts standalone net profit rises 184.97% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 14.63% to Rs 106.39 crore

Net profit of TajGVK Hotels & Resorts rose 184.97% to Rs 36.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 12.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 14.63% to Rs 106.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 92.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.106.3992.8129.9528.7752.6026.0949.3522.7936.2212.71

