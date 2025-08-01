Link Pharma Chem standalone net profit rises 33.33% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 11.75% to Rs 7.81 crore

Net profit of Link Pharma Chem rose 33.33% to Rs 0.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 11.75% to Rs 7.81 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 8.85 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.7.818.858.196.210.750.600.510.360.400.30

