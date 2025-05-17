Asian Energy Services consolidated net profit rises 54.56% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 81.45% to Rs 215.44 crore

Net profit of Asian Energy Services rose 54.56% to Rs 22.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 14.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 81.45% to Rs 215.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 118.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 65.37% to Rs 42.12 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 25.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 52.44% to Rs 465.04 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 305.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

215.44118.73465.04305.0614.6120.7014.2213.7133.8425.2373.8847.5529.1420.9056.1830.5322.5214.5742.1225.47

Powered by Capital Market - Live News