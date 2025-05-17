Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Rolcon Engineering Company reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.98 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Rolcon Engineering Company reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.98 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 17 2025 | 9:08 AM IST
Sales rise 9.78% to Rs 14.03 crore

Net profit of Rolcon Engineering Company reported to Rs 1.98 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 9.78% to Rs 14.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 12.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 41.24% to Rs 4.11 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 13.18% to Rs 58.29 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 51.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales14.0312.78 10 58.2951.50 13 OPM %8.7010.09 -8.636.52 - PBDT1.551.74 -11 5.806.56 -12 PBT1.141.38 -17 4.365.33 -18 NP1.98-0.01 LP 4.112.91 41

First Published: May 17 2025 | 7:38 AM IST

