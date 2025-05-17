Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Dai-ichi Karkaria consolidated net profit rises 468.81% in the March 2025 quarter

Dai-ichi Karkaria consolidated net profit rises 468.81% in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 17 2025 | 9:09 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 109.76% to Rs 70.06 crore

Net profit of Dai-ichi Karkaria rose 468.81% to Rs 6.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 109.76% to Rs 70.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 33.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 35.11% to Rs 9.02 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 13.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 37.85% to Rs 181.38 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 131.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales70.0633.40 110 181.38131.58 38 OPM %11.528.35 -7.974.78 - PBDT9.073.61 151 17.097.02 143 PBT6.531.32 395 6.94-2.21 LP NP6.201.09 469 9.0213.90 -35

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Span Divergent reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.89 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Rolcon Engineering Company reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.98 crore in the March 2025 quarter

India Glycols consolidated net profit rises 51.67% in the March 2025 quarter

Texmaco Infrastructure & Holdings consolidated net profit declines 54.80% in the March 2025 quarter

ESAF Small Finance Bank reports standalone net loss of Rs 183.19 crore in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 17 2025 | 7:38 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story