Sky Industries consolidated net profit declines 4.42% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 9.94% to Rs 24.89 crore

Net profit of Sky Industries declined 4.42% to Rs 1.73 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.81 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 9.94% to Rs 24.89 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 22.64 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.24.8922.6412.5410.112.872.742.322.291.731.81

