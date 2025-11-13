Jamna Auto Industries consolidated net profit declines 0.13% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 3.52% to Rs 530.88 crore

Net profit of Jamna Auto Industries declined 0.13% to Rs 39.74 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 39.79 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 3.52% to Rs 530.88 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 512.81 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.530.88512.8112.9812.8869.4166.6256.2555.7139.7439.79

