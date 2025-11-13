U.P.Asbestos consolidated net profit rises 1.74% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 17.88% to Rs 45.50 crore

Net profit of U.P.Asbestos rose 1.74% to Rs 1.75 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.72 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 17.88% to Rs 45.50 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 55.41 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.45.5055.419.498.213.603.132.251.901.751.72

