D & H India consolidated net profit rises 143.08% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 30.43% to Rs 65.62 crore

Net profit of D & H India rose 143.08% to Rs 1.58 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.65 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 30.43% to Rs 65.62 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 50.31 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.65.6250.316.036.202.812.121.931.441.580.65

