Asian Hotels (North) reports standalone net profit of Rs 174.18 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Net profit of Asian Hotels (North) reported to Rs 174.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 15.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 9.47% to Rs 91.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 83.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 187.26 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 87.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 6.74% to Rs 318.19 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 298.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

