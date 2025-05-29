TAAL Enterprises consolidated net profit rises 21.28% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 3.87% to Rs 44.69 crore

Net profit of TAAL Enterprises rose 21.28% to Rs 12.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 10.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 3.87% to Rs 44.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 46.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 31.33% to Rs 48.79 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 37.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 0.93% to Rs 185.14 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 186.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

44.6946.49185.14186.8732.0026.7631.6825.1517.7314.2772.1756.5916.4612.4266.6550.2612.1410.0148.7937.15

