TAAL Enterprises consolidated net profit rises 21.28% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 29 2025 | 9:25 AM IST
Sales decline 3.87% to Rs 44.69 crore

Net profit of TAAL Enterprises rose 21.28% to Rs 12.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 10.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 3.87% to Rs 44.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 46.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 31.33% to Rs 48.79 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 37.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 0.93% to Rs 185.14 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 186.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales44.6946.49 -4 185.14186.87 -1 OPM %32.0026.76 -31.6825.15 - PBDT17.7314.27 24 72.1756.59 28 PBT16.4612.42 33 66.6550.26 33 NP12.1410.01 21 48.7937.15 31

First Published: May 29 2025 | 7:35 AM IST

