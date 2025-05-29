Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ashoka Metcast consolidated net profit declines 84.87% in the March 2025 quarter

Ashoka Metcast consolidated net profit declines 84.87% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 29 2025 | 9:25 AM IST
Sales decline 83.52% to Rs 6.49 crore

Net profit of Ashoka Metcast declined 84.87% to Rs 0.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 83.52% to Rs 6.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 39.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 53.24% to Rs 7.34 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 4.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 41.19% to Rs 38.96 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 66.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales6.4939.39 -84 38.9666.25 -41 OPM %-48.8413.00 -9.6310.58 - PBDT0.125.65 -98 8.627.23 19 PBT0.225.14 -96 7.966.49 23 NP0.543.57 -85 7.344.79 53

