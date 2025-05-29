Ashoka Metcast consolidated net profit declines 84.87% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 83.52% to Rs 6.49 crore

Net profit of Ashoka Metcast declined 84.87% to Rs 0.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 83.52% to Rs 6.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 39.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 53.24% to Rs 7.34 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 4.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 41.19% to Rs 38.96 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 66.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

6.4939.3938.9666.25-48.8413.009.6310.580.125.658.627.230.225.147.966.490.543.577.344.79

