Suraksha Diagnostic consolidated net profit rises 13.34% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 17.94% to Rs 65.09 crore

Net profit of Suraksha Diagnostic rose 13.34% to Rs 7.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 6.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 17.94% to Rs 65.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 55.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 34.66% to Rs 31.82 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 23.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 15.26% to Rs 252.09 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 218.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

65.0955.19252.09218.7129.4735.2832.2332.0417.9418.3776.7064.839.2110.0141.4132.237.396.5231.8223.63

Powered by Capital Market - Live News