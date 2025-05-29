Mangalam Seeds consolidated net profit rises 56.82% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 1.08% to Rs 21.61 crore

Net profit of Mangalam Seeds rose 56.82% to Rs 3.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 1.08% to Rs 21.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 21.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 21.93% to Rs 10.29 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 13.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 8.21% to Rs 103.14 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 112.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

21.6121.38103.14112.3627.1618.3317.4018.314.922.7714.1217.494.502.1012.4915.893.452.2010.2913.18

