Asian Hotels (West) consolidated net profit declines 25.25% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 12.40% to Rs 96.10 crore

Net profit of Asian Hotels (West) declined 25.25% to Rs 18.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 24.16 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 12.40% to Rs 96.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 109.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.96.10109.7039.3746.5221.9433.5713.1224.1518.0624.16

Powered by Capital Market - Live News