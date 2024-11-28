Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Asian Hotels (West) consolidated net profit declines 25.25% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 28 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Sales decline 12.40% to Rs 96.10 crore

Net profit of Asian Hotels (West) declined 25.25% to Rs 18.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 24.16 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 12.40% to Rs 96.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 109.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales96.10109.70 -12 OPM %39.3746.52 -PBDT21.9433.57 -35 PBT13.1224.15 -46 NP18.0624.16 -25

First Published: Nov 28 2024 | 7:34 AM IST

