Asian Hotels (West) consolidated net profit declines 25.25% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 12.40% to Rs 96.10 croreNet profit of Asian Hotels (West) declined 25.25% to Rs 18.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 24.16 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 12.40% to Rs 96.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 109.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales96.10109.70 -12 OPM %39.3746.52 -PBDT21.9433.57 -35 PBT13.1224.15 -46 NP18.0624.16 -25
