P N Gadgil Jewellers consolidated net profit rises 49.38% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 23.51% to Rs 2435.75 crore

Net profit of P N Gadgil Jewellers rose 49.38% to Rs 86.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 57.60 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 23.51% to Rs 2435.75 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1972.16 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.2435.751972.165.044.67123.4383.39115.0177.3986.0457.60

Powered by Capital Market - Live News