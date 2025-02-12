Bedmutha Industries consolidated net profit declines 67.54% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 42.77% to Rs 273.57 crore

Net profit of Bedmutha Industries declined 67.54% to Rs 2.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 6.50 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 42.77% to Rs 273.57 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 191.62 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.273.57191.622.183.717.0313.182.106.322.116.50

Powered by Capital Market - Live News