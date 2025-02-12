Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Bedmutha Industries consolidated net profit declines 67.54% in the December 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Feb 12 2025 | 6:32 PM IST
Sales rise 42.77% to Rs 273.57 crore

Net profit of Bedmutha Industries declined 67.54% to Rs 2.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 6.50 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 42.77% to Rs 273.57 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 191.62 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales273.57191.62 43 OPM %2.183.71 -PBDT7.0313.18 -47 PBT2.106.32 -67 NP2.116.50 -68

First Published: Feb 12 2025 | 6:19 PM IST

