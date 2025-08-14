Asian Lakto Industries standalone net profit declines 17.24% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 31.76% to Rs 12.18 crore

Net profit of Asian Lakto Industries declined 17.24% to Rs 0.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 31.76% to Rs 12.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 17.85 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.12.1817.856.985.380.570.480.240.290.240.29

