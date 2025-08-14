Accel consolidated net profit rises 19.80% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 0.79% to Rs 39.07 crore

Net profit of Accel rose 19.80% to Rs 1.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 0.79% to Rs 39.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 39.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.39.0739.388.098.913.282.701.611.221.211.01

