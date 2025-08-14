Pashupati Cotspin consolidated net profit declines 15.38% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 23.90% to Rs 118.50 crore

Net profit of Pashupati Cotspin declined 15.38% to Rs 1.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 23.90% to Rs 118.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 155.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.118.50155.723.864.964.885.662.673.331.982.34

