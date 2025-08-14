Veeram Securities standalone net profit rises 39.60% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 35.37% to Rs 5.28 crore

Net profit of Veeram Securities rose 39.60% to Rs 1.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 35.37% to Rs 5.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 8.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.5.288.1734.2810.651.811.311.811.311.411.01

