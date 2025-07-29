Asian Paints consolidated net profit declines 6.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 0.21% to Rs 8924.49 crore

Net profit of Asian Paints declined 6.00% to Rs 1099.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1169.98 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 0.21% to Rs 8924.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 8943.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.8924.498943.2418.2118.941809.581831.321508.711603.621099.771169.98

