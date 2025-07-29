Asian Paints gains after Q1 PAT rises 59% QoQ to Rs 1,100 cr

Asian Paints advanced 1.81% to Rs 2,401.55 after the company's consolidated net profit jumped 58.9% to Rs 1,099.77 crore on 6.93% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 8,938.55 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

On year on year (YoY) basis, the companys consolidated net profit and revenue declined 6% and 0.35%, respectively in Q1 FY26.

Profit before tax (PBT) fell 5.9% YoY to Rs 1,508.7 crore in Q1 June 2025.

PBDIT (Profit before depreciation, interest, tax and other income) (before share in profit of associates) decreased by 4.1% to Rs 1,625.0 crore in Q1 FY26 from Rs 1,693.8 crore in Q1 FY25.

PBDIT Margin slipped to 18.2% in Q1 June 2025 compared with 18.9% in same quarter last year. International business sales increased 8.4% to Rs 736.1 crore in Q1 FY26 from Rs 679.1 crore in Q1 FY25, on the back of growth in Asian markets, UAE & Egypt. In constant currency terms, sales increased by 17.5%. PBT was Rs 38.0 crore as against Rs 6.5 crore in the corresponding period of previous year. Bath and fittings business sales were at Rs 88.7 crore (down 5.1% YoY) while Kitchen business sales stood at Rs 98.1 crore (down 2.3% YoY) during the period under review.

In Q1 FY26, sales at White Teak dropped 31.9% to 20.2 crore from Rs 29.7 crore. Sales at Weatherseal increased 32.2% to Rs 15.2 crore in Q1 FY26 from Rs 11.5 crore in Q1 FY25. Under Industrial business, APPPG (Asian Paints PPG) sales were at Rs 307.4 crore in Q1 June 2025, up 4.8% compared with Rs 293.2 crore in Q1 June 2024. PPGAP (PPG Asian Paints) sales stood at Rs 574.5 crore in Q1 FY26, up 11.1%. Amit Syngle, managing director & CEO of Asian Paints, said, The paint industry experienced a slight uptick this quarter, driven by marginally improved demand from urban centres, despite monsoons slowing the momentum in June. Our revenues for the coatings business in India were 0.2% lower than last year.

Domestic decorative paints business did relatively better compared to the earlier quarters, registering a volume growth of 3.9% and a revenue decline of 1.2%. The revenues from the industrial coatings business grew by 8.8%, on the back of good performance in auto & protective coating segments. The operating margins for the quarter were marginally lower on a year on year basis on account of higher sales and marketing investments. The home dor business was slow due to subdued retail consumption however the retail chain of beautiful homes stores did well. On the international front, the portfolio delivered a strong performance with a revenue growth of 11.1% on a like-to-like basis (20.4% in constant currency terms), with all key markets in the Middle East and South Asia performing well.