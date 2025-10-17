Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Asian shares decline, Chinese benchmark slump 1.95%

Asian shares decline, Chinese benchmark slump 1.95%

Image
Last Updated : Oct 17 2025 | 4:35 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Asian stocks declined on Friday as heightened concerns over U.S. banks' loan portfolios added to worries about the ongoing U.S. government shutdown and escalating Sino-U.S. trade tensions.

Chinese and Hong Kong shares fell sharply after reports emerged that the U.S. may impose up to 500 percent tariffs on China over rare earth limits and Russian oil, risking global trade turmoil.

As trade tensions mount, China said the United States had "deliberately provoked unnecessary misunderstanding and panic" over the rare earths' restrictions.

China's Shanghai Composite index slumped 1.95 percent to 3,839.76 while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index plummeted 2.48 percent to 25,247.10.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Shoppers Stop slides after Q2 net loss widens to Rs 1,197 cr

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy reports standalone net loss of Rs 2583.54 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Atul standalone net profit rises 33.83% in the September 2025 quarter

Sapphire Foods India reports consolidated net loss of Rs 12.77 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Onward Technologies consolidated net profit rises 237.29% in the September 2025 quarter

First Published: Oct 17 2025 | 4:18 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story