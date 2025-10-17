Atul standalone net profit rises 33.83% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 10.23% to Rs 1409.52 crore

Net profit of Atul rose 33.83% to Rs 172.31 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 128.75 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 10.23% to Rs 1409.52 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1278.68 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.1409.521278.6815.5615.15276.59229.28221.84177.63172.31128.75

