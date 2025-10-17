Onward Technologies consolidated net profit rises 237.29% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 12.95% to Rs 138.97 crore

Net profit of Onward Technologies rose 237.29% to Rs 11.94 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3.54 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 12.95% to Rs 138.97 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 123.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.138.97123.0414.306.4620.048.9315.835.6011.943.54

