Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy reports standalone net loss of Rs 2583.54 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 28.12% to Rs 1276.07 crore

Net loss of Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy reported to Rs 2583.54 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net profit of Rs 75.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 28.12% to Rs 1276.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 995.97 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.1276.07995.970.414.2018.2288.1215.9085.68-2583.5475.02

Powered by Capital Market - Live News