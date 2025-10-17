Sapphire Foods India reports consolidated net loss of Rs 12.77 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 6.72% to Rs 742.44 crore

Net Loss of Sapphire Foods India reported to Rs 12.77 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 3.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 6.72% to Rs 742.44 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 695.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.742.44695.7013.7516.1080.6793.38-16.585.30-12.77-3.04

