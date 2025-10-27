Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Asian stocks advance, China benchmark rally 1.18%

Asian stocks advance, China benchmark rally 1.18%

Image
Last Updated : Oct 27 2025 | 3:50 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Asian stocks advanced on Monday as softer-than-expected U.S. inflation report raised hopes of Federal Reserve rate cuts and reports suggested that the United States and China were closing in on a trade deal.

Investors are anticipating a potential accord after top negotiators from both sides reported progress on contentious issues ahead of a meeting between Presidents Donald Trump and Xi Jinping later this week.

China's Shanghai Composite index rallied 1.18 percent to 3,996.94, hitting a new 10-year high following high-level trade talks in Malaysia.

According to U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, Washington and Beijing have reached a "very substantial framework" that would prevent the U.S. from imposing 100 percent tariffs on Chinese goods and allow for a deferral of China's rare earths export controls.

Investors also cheered data that showed China's industrial profits soared 21.6 percent in September from a year ago, marking the biggest jump since November 2023.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index surged 1.05 percent to 26,433.70, with tech and pharma stocks leading the surge.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Tata Investment Corp Q2 PAT climbs 20% YoY to Rs 148 cr

Dhani Services Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Ola Electric scales up Hyperservice platform redefining its service ecosystem

Kisan Mouldings reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.57 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Mahindra Rural Housing Finance standalone net profit rises 49.79% in the September 2025 quarter

First Published: Oct 27 2025 | 3:32 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story