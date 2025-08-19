Asian stocks end lower, China benchmark marginally down

Asian stocks ended mostly lower on Tuesday as investors awaited keynote speeches from top central bankers, including Fed Chair Jerome Powell for signals on the path of interest rates.

Federal Reserve's Jackson Hole Symposium that gets underway on Thursday could shed light on whether the U.S. central bank will cut interest rates in September.

On the geopolitical front, U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday that the U.S., Russia and Ukraine will soon hold a trilateral meeting to discuss a pathway to end Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Traders also awaited updates from some of the biggest U.S. retailers as new tariffs take effect.