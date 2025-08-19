Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Asian stocks end lower, China benchmark marginally down

Asian stocks end lower, China benchmark marginally down

Image
Last Updated : Aug 19 2025 | 4:31 PM IST
Asian stocks ended mostly lower on Tuesday as investors awaited keynote speeches from top central bankers, including Fed Chair Jerome Powell for signals on the path of interest rates.

Federal Reserve's Jackson Hole Symposium that gets underway on Thursday could shed light on whether the U.S. central bank will cut interest rates in September.

On the geopolitical front, U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday that the U.S., Russia and Ukraine will soon hold a trilateral meeting to discuss a pathway to end Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Traders also awaited updates from some of the biggest U.S. retailers as new tariffs take effect.

China's Shanghai Composite index fluctuated before ending marginally lower at 3,727.29. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index ended 0.21 percent lower at 25,122.90.

First Published: Aug 19 2025 | 4:17 PM IST

