Kernex Microsystems consortium wins order worth Rs 151 cr

From West Central Railway

Kernex Microsystems (India)- KEC consortium has received a letter of acceptance from West Central Railways, Bhopal for provision of KAVACH on UHF backbone with OFC with route diversity in Itarsi (excluding) - Khandwa (excluding), Bina (excluding) - Ruthiyai and associated sections of Bhopal Division, West Central Railway.

The accepted Bid cost for the project is Rs. 151.41 crore (lncl. GST@18%).

The completion period is 600 days from the date of LoA.

The cumulative KAVACH orders received along with consortium and JV partners from 01 April 2024 to till date is Rs.3,136.53 crore (incl. GST).

