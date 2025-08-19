Provigil Surveillance receives LoA worth Rs 85 cr from RVNL

Provigil Surveillance, the wholly owned subsidiary of Magellanic Cloud has received a Letter of Acceptance (LoA) from Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL) for the provision of Video Surveillance Systems (VSS) across 441 D & E category stations, along with augmentation at 43 major stations (Categories A1, A, and B) of Southern Railway Valued at approximately Rs. 85 crore, this project is designed to enhance passenger security while delivering a cyber-secure, AI-enabled surveillance infrastructure across the railway network.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News