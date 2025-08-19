Nifty August futures trade at premium

Reliance Industries, Tata Motors and Maruti Suzuki India was top traded contracts.

The Nifty August 2025 futures closed at 25,039, a premium of 1 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 24,980.65 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index added 103.70 points or 0.42% to 24,980.65.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, slipped 4.45% to 11.79.

Reliance Industries, Tata Motors and Maruti Suzuki India were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The August 2025 F&O contracts will expire on 28 August 2025.