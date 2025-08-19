Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sarda Energy rises after winning bid for Senduri Coal Mine in Madhya Pradesh

Sarda Energy rises after winning bid for Senduri Coal Mine in Madhya Pradesh

Last Updated : Aug 19 2025 | 4:04 PM IST
Sarda Energy & Minerals rose 1.17% to Rs 587.90 after the company was declared the successful bidder for the Senduri Coal Mine located in Shahdol and Umaria districts of Madhya Pradesh.

The bid involves a 9.50% revenue-sharing agreement with the State Government. The mine boasts total geological reserves of 248.54 million tonnes of G9 (provisional) grade coal. Formal agreements are expected to be executed in due course.

Sarda Energy & Minerals is an energy and minerals company with operational iron ore and coal mines in Chhattisgarh and Thermal and Hydropower generation plants in different locations across India, with a growing portfolio of mineral and energy assets. It has a total operational Thermal Power capacity of 761.50 MW and Hydropower capacity of 167 MW. It is also an integrated steel producer of long steel products having steel manufacturing facility at Raipur, Chhattisgarh and a leading producer and exporter of ferro alloys with manufacturing facilities at Raipur & Vizag.

The companys consolidated net profit surged 118.5% to Rs 434.36 crore in Q1 FY26 as compared with Rs 198.76 crore posted in Q1 FY25. Net sales rose 77.9% YoY to Rs 1,625.50 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 19 2025 | 3:45 PM IST

